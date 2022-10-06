King Charles III's coronation in June next year: Reports

King Charles III's coronation ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, according to Page Six. Page Six quoted a UK-based publication saying that the coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. They further reported that the ceremony would be much smaller than his mother's, in a more modest way.

Despite the fact that Charles took the throne two days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September of old age, his reign as a king will officially begin in June. Along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned as Queen Consort. Charles will then become the oldest monarch in British history, having turned 74 by the time of the coronation.

As per tradition, the incoming king will sit on the throne known as Edward's Chair (named after King Charles II in 1661) while wielding the sovereign's sceptre, rod, and orb, which symbolises the Christian world. According to Page Six, Charles will receive the crown of St. Edward after being anointed with oil, blessed, and consecrated by senior clergy, establishing him as King.

The Queen Consort and Charles will then address the country from Buckingham Palace's balcony. Charles was proclaimed as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth on September 10 before he delivered a speech to the privy council.

At the time, he said in part, "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me." He added that he will "strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."

Lastly, he concluded, "I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation." (ANI)

