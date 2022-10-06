Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett to guest star in season 3 of 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'

Musical artists Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have been tapped to guest star in an upcoming episode of 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails', season 3 of ABC Series. According to Deadline, Lovett will portray the expert tracker Tex, a gentleman-cowboy with a subtle danger concealed beneath his polite appearance. His musical talent makes him even more lethal, similar to a snake charmer.

Possum, a hired gun which operates at night like his nocturnal namesake, and Tex's sidekick on this particular operation, will be portrayed by Rucker. Private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) uphold law and order in Helena, Montana, using their unmatched investigative abilities in Season 3, titled "Deadly Trails." The group, however, encounters their most challenging case to yet when a local backcountry excursion led by charismatic guide Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes bad. In this scenario, no camper can be trusted, and danger lurks around every jagged rock and twisted tree.

In collaboration with A+E Studios, 20th Television produces Big Sky. The show's creators Kelley and Elwood Reid both executive produce. According to Deadline, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, and C.J. Box are also executive producers. Lovett is a four-time Grammy-winning country music musician who has won for best male country vocal performance and best country album. Early this year, he published his most recent album, the 12th of June. His most recent TV acting credits as an actor are Blue Bloods and Life In Pieces. Paradigm represents Lovett.

The Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, which has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, is where singer-songwriter Rucker first rose to stardom. He was the band's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. His first country record was published in 2008, and in 2014, he received his third Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance for 'Wagon Wheel' by Old Crow Medicine Show, one of the Top 5 most popular country songs ever. In 2020, he co-hosted the 54th CMA Awards, and he is now finishing up his most recent album. (ANI)

