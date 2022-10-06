JACK & JONES, VERO MODA & ONLY launch their newly re-vamped flagship store on Linking Road, Mumbai

Leading European fashion house JACK&JONES, VERO MODA & ONLY launched its newly revamped store located at Linking Road, Mumbai on a grand note. The launch of the event was kick-started by Bollywood's superstar and JACK&JONES India's Brand Ambassador – Ranveer Singh, whose high-octane energy made for a truly euphoric experience. As the curtain screen played the latest JACK&JONES campaign film titled 'Don't' Hold Back 3.0' starring Ranveer Singh himself, he descended via a JACK&JONES branded swanky cherry-picker, which made for nothing less than an iconic entry. He set the adrenaline pumping as he enthralled the crowd with his larger-than-life performance, and then proceeded to unveil that newly revamped store. That's not all. Giving the crowd another reason to enjoy was his performance with popular rap artists such as Devil The Rhymer, SlowCheeta, Spitfire & Kaaam Bhaari, who have in the past been associated with brand JACK&JONES. JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY is marketed and sold by BESTSELLER India. Adding to this high-octane store opening was an exclusive preview and star-studded party that saw the who's who of the fashion & entertainment industry, the media fraternity, fashion influencers, and digital disruptors. Guests were also graced by celebrities who attended the store launch too. With jaw-dropping performances by talented artists such as Zaeden and Kayan, the guests were treated to a first-look and walkthrough of the swanky new store whilst grooving to music.

While entertainment took front seat for the night, the store never failed to live up to expectations of onlookers and everyone present. Spanning across 3 floors, the landmark store set new benchmarks in fashion retail by becoming home to South Asia's largest transparent curtain screen. With a plethora of immersive in-store shopping experiences, the store is pegged as a one-stop-shop for a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers and style enthusiasts in the city. Its interior highlights minimalistic visual language set against indoor foliage to bring out the uniqueness of all the three brands. To elevate one's shopping experience further, the store is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as WIFI, super-cute 'Instagrammable' corners, shoot- friendly lighting, and boasts of an in-store café that doubles up as an alfresco coffee joint, and a smart workstation.

Each brand has its own designated floor space, with contemporary womenswear brand - VERO MODA situated at the ground floor, JACK&JONES on the second floor, and ONLY on the topmost floor. Cozy sitting areas near the trial rooms make for a truly comfortable and enjoyable shopping journey.

Speaking on the newly revamped store Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, ''Our JACK&JONES, VERO MODA and ONLY store on Linking Road has been a landmark for over a decade. Now, as we move on to our next phase of retail expansion, it was time to revamp the store and offer an elevated store experience to cater to the evolving needs of our customers.

The store was launched by Bollywood superstar and our brand ambassador for JACK & JONES, Ranveer Singh, who did not hold back and ensured we had an electrifying night. One that a lot us will remember for a while to come.

Very excited to open the doors to our customers today and cannot wait to see and tap on their response.'' Euphoric excitement, disruptive fashion, and Ranveer Singh's bold and uninhibited persona came together like never before as attendees were treated to a one-of-a-kind store launch experience. Located at one of the most bustling areas in the city, the landmark store stands out as an iconic edifice in the neighborhood.

Address: VERO MODA, JACK&JONES and ONLY Store, Linking Road, DLH Mangal Murti Building Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054.

About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT. BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com About VERO MODA: The story of one of Europe's largest clothing brands began in 1987, when Bestseller launched VERO MODA – a high quality clothing line with the latest looks at just the right price. VERO MODA's healthy and successful start provided a solid foundation for the continuing expansion and success of the brand. Since its commencement, VERO MODA has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire. VERO MODA India currently has 67 stores and 285 shop-in-shops spread across the country. VERO MODA is available online with www.veromoda.in and present with leading online partners.

About JACK & JONES: More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim . And in that community, we have one objective – being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 127 stores and 547 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About ONLY: ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion – a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914445/JACKJONES_VERO_MODA_ONLY_NewStore_Mumbai.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914444/VERO_MODA_ONLY_JACKJONES_Logo.jpg

