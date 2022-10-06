Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in new series 'Taali', drops first look

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday unveiled her first look from an upcoming web series, featuring her as transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Titled ''Taali'', the biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. It hails from production banner Viacom18.

Sen, who made her digital debut with critically-acclaimed show ''Aarya'', posted her first look from the new series on Instagram.

In the photo, the 46-year-old actor is seen as Sawant, striking a fierce and bold pose for the camera.

Sen said the series will chronicle the trangender activist's ''story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power''.

''Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store,'' the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

Sawant, who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

''Taali'' will shed light on the momentous life of Sawant -- from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India.

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

