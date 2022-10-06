Left Menu

Emma Tammi to direct 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' film for Blumhouse

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:12 IST
Emma Tammi to direct 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' film for Blumhouse
Filmmaker Emma Tammi has been roped in to helm the film adaptation of hit video game ''Five Nights at Freddy’s''.

Tammi, known for movies such as ''The Wind'' and ''Blood Moon'' will direct the project for Hollywood banner Blumhouse, which is producing, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Created by Scott Cawthon in 2014, ''Five Nights at Freddy’s'' follows a night security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

While spending his first night on the job, he realises the gig won’t be so easy as the animatronic animals that entertain kids during the day play their own sinister games at night.

There have been eight games in the video game franchise with the most recent coming, ''Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach'', coming out in 2021.

There have been six spinoff games as well as five fan-created games endorsed by Cawthon and dozens of novels and graphic novels based on the series.

The film adaptation is expected to start production in early 2023. It will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder will serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

