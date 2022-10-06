'Black Adam' to release a day early in Indian theatres

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:57 IST
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's much-awaited movie ''Black Adam'' will make its debut in Indian theatres on October 20, a day earlier than its global release.

Warner Bros India shared the news on Thursday on its social media handle, announcing that the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in the country on October 20, instead of October 21.

''Brace yourselves because #BlackAdam is arriving one day early! Watch ‘Black Adam’ in cinemas in India from October 20 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,'' the studio tweeted.

''Black Adam'' is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'', featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Directed by ''Jungle Cruise'' director Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

The movie is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

