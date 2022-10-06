Left Menu

Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' earns Rs 38 crore in worldwide collection on day one

Superstar Chiranjeevis Telugu film Godfather has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.Released on Wednesday, the political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumarans 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.Humongous Blockbuster GodFather off to a sensational start.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:46 IST
Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' earns Rs 38 crore in worldwide collection on day one
Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film ''Godfather'' has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released on Wednesday, the political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam directorial “Lucifer”, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.

''Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather off to a sensational start. Worldwide gross of 38 CR+ on Day 1'' the production banner tweeted.

Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, “Godfather” is directed by Mohan Raja.

The film also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a crucial cameo appearance. ''Godfather'' is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

