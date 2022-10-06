Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in drama thriller 'Akelli'

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in drama thriller 'Akelli'
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline an upcoming drama thriller movie, titled ''Akelli'', the makers announced Thursday.

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as ''Queen'' and ''Commando 3''.

Set in Iraq, ''Akelli'' showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land. Nitin Vaidya, the producer and founder of Dashami Studioz, said the company is thrilled to collaborate with Bharuccha for the project.

''Her (Bharuccha) character in this film symbolizes a lone woman's battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie,'' Vaidya said in a statement.

''Akelli'' is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. Bharuccha most recently starred in social comedy ''Janhit Mein Jaari''. She will be next seen in ''Ram Setu'' and ''Selfiee''.

