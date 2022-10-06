Left Menu

Taste of Kashmir: Two-day festival brings Valley cuisine, culture to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 14:10 IST
Mouth-watering Kashmiri delicacies, authentic hand-made shawls, and artefacts reflecting the Valley culture will be the centrepiece of the two-day ‘Haruduk Mela’, being held here from Friday.

The fair is being organised by the Kashmir Education Cultural Science Society (KECSS).

The rich Kashmiri cultural heritage, replete with its delicious food, handicrafts, heart throbbing music, and its famous hospitality will be on display during this fest.

The festival will be open to the public from 4 pm to 10 pm at the grounds of B-36 Pamposh Enclave in Greater Kailash 1.

''We have very prominent stall partners like Ahad Sons, who will be taking care of authentic Kashmiri cuisine, well-known Kanwal Foods who are in the business since 1971, and many more such partners in the sphere of spices, food, handicrafts, artifacts, shawls, Kashmiri clothing, and carpets as well,'' said Savita Koul Shali, spokesperson of KECSS.

''We also have a dedicated 'Fun Zone' for our younger generations,'' Shali said Sharing details of the festival, Kapil Koul, chief coordinator for the event from KECSS, said cultural programmes have been designed to keep the interest of the masses.

The first day of the event will be a 'Kashmiri-Bollywood night' consisting of live songs and dance performances while the second day will come alive with Kashmiri folk songs and dance. ''KECSS invites everyone to enjoy the fest and there is free entry,'' he said.

