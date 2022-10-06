Prambrata Chatterjee, Geeta Basra's 'Notary' goes on floors

Actors Prambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra have started shooting for their upcoming movie ''Notary''.

Dubbed as a ''quirky and satirical drama'', the movie went on floors on Thursday and will finish shooting in two back-to-back schedules in Bhopal, followed by Mumbai, a press release from the makers stated.

The project hails from Boundless Media, Kaash Entertainment and Wadeeyar Movies.

The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and features Chatterjee as an incorrigible lawyer turned notary whose unshakable habit of always speaking the truth lands him in big trouble.

''Notary'' marks Basra's return to the movies. The actor is best known for films such as ''Dil Diya Hai'', ''The Train'' and ''Mr Joe B. Carvalho''.

Written by Tasha Bhambra, Sparsh Khetarpal and Wadeyar, the movie will also star Dalip Tahil, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Shiv Pandit, Saharsh Shukla, Akshay Kharodia, Priya Banerjee and Darshana Banik.

Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this unique film- the story and humour will stay with you long after you’ve watched it.'' ''I'm also excited to be working with talent like Shabbir and Pavan. We believe in learning from the best and backing new voices at Boundless. I can’t wait for you to be introduced to Chatterjee in his new avatar in this film,'' she added.

''Notary'' will be released in 2023.

