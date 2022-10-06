JACK&JONES and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh team up to break the rules of fashion with DON'T HOLD BACK 3.0

Assembling all the rule breakers and the rebels, the outsiders and the oddballs, the misfits and the mavericks, contemporary menswear brand JACK&JONES launches one of its biggest campaigns of the year with India's biggest fashion icon and Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh. Titled 'DON'T HOLD BACK 3.0', the campaign is a celebration of undaunted authenticity and individuality. DON'T HOLD BACK 3.0 picks up from where it left off - channeling fashion as a means of self-expression.

JACK&JONES has always been at the forefront of high on-trend fashion. Kick-starting the festive season, the brand elevates its positioning further with a high-octane campaign film. The film opens in an everyday setting - a bunch of corporates and working professionals going about their daily routine, dressed as per the norms. Enter the protagonist Ranveer Singh who embodies the 'Don't Hold Back' spirit - he stands for what he believes in, embraces his inner self and encourages everyone around him not to hold back from their authentic self. Styled in statement pieces from the latest collection by JACK&JONES, Ranveer completely transforms the setting from an ordinary day to an extraordinary extravaganza. To the backdrop of an upbeat soundtrack that celebrates non-conformity and inspires an out-of-the-box attitude, the film showcases how anyone can transform a situation from drab to fab by just being their true and unique self and defining it their own path rather than following the one that has been created.

''I am extremely pumped to be back with JACK&JONES for Don't Hold Back 3.0. This campaign has been very special as it has allowed me to showcase aspects of my personality that I truly enjoy while experimenting with fashion-forward styles from JACK&JONES. The brand ethos reflects my philosophy about my life as I strive to stay true to myself, everyday. I do not let anyone define me or hold me back and this campaign is an extension of how I feel about life which makes this a really special one!'' says Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr.Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India, says, ''We are more than thrilled to have the country's biggest superstar, trendsetter and fashion icon - Ranveer Singh, team up with JACK&JONES once again. With DON'T HOLD BACK 3.0, we plan to go bolder with our collection, bringing in edgy, contemporary streetstyle-looks that resonate with the brand's core essence of not being afraid to hold back! We are super excited to introduce the third video of the #DONTHOLDBACK campaign, which celebrates Ranveer's unmatchable zeal, energy and enthusiasm.'' Be ready to groove and move with RANVEER SINGH as the music video ''Don't Hold Back 3.0'' drops today.

Watch the video on: https://youtu.be/19rdDHIZhQY About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT. BESTSELLER India currently has 388 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1251 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

About JACK&JONES: More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range of urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective – being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama-free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK&JONES India currently has 127 stores and 547 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK&JONES is available online at www.jackjones.in and presents with leading online partners. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915294/JACKANDJONES_Ranveer_Singh.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915319/JACKANDJONES_Logo.jpg

