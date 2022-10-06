Left Menu

Emma Tammi to helm 'Five Nights at Freddy's film

Film-maker Emma Tammi to helm the long-in-the-works feature adaptation of the hit video game 'Five Nights at Freddy's and is headed toward "an early 2023 production start."

Film-maker Emma Tammi to helm the long-in-the-works feature adaptation of the hit video game Five Nights at Freddy's and is headed toward "an early 2023 production start." According to Deadline, an announcement for the same was made by the production house of the film, Blumhouse. The movie, which is based on Scott Cawthon's creation of the brand, will be directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). In Cawthon's game, a night security guard starts working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. His first night on the job makes him know that the task won't be easy because the mechanical creatures that amuse children during the day also play nefarious games at night.

"Stepping into the rich, terrifying world of Freddy's alongside Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse and Jim Henson's Creature Shop is beyond thrilling. I cannot wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the wild and wonderful playground we are creating," said director Tammi. According to Deadline, the most recent game in the main Freddy's franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021. There have been eight games in total. Numerous novels and graphic novels based on the series, six spinoff video games, and five fan-made video games with Cawthon's endorsement have all been produced.

"Five Nights at Freddy's is more consistently asked about than any other film I've ever worked on, and I'm thrilled to confirm it's finally happening! With Emma Tammi at the helm, we're committed to making Scott's vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait," said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and founder. "In meeting with Emma, I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats," said Cawthon.

The scary bears and other creatures from the game will be brought to life by Blumhouse and Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The inventive effects studio, which has won Emmys and Oscars, has already started developing animatronics. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback are the authors of Five Nights at Freddy's. Blumhouse will produce the movie in collaboration with Striker Entertainment. The movie will be produced by Cawthon and Blum. Executive producer Russell Binder is credited. (ANI)

