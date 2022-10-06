COACH Launched Their Diwali Campaign With Rexy At Jio World Drive
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India As part of COACH's Diwali celebration, the festival of light, Rexy, the house's fearless mascot, was transformed into a colourful art installation by renowned artist Yash Pradhan.
An evening spent well with some notable guests in attendance, COACH store saw Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia gracing the alluring evening. Ace fashion designer NishkaLulla along with celebrity Anshula Kapoor added a quick charm to the COACH X Rexy Diwali preview at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai.
An AR filter featuring COACH's favouritedino, Rexy, was brought to life to let guests design their virtual Rexy and share it with loved ones. An evening like no other was witnessed with Indianised Rexy, as attendees enjoyed the festive mood with COACH.
The one-of-a-kind experience was elevated with the exclusive photo booth at the Jio World Drive store, indulging the guests in capturing the brightest moment.
Featuring beautifully Indianised elements as its key feature, the Rexy X Diwali Collection encompasses the styles that reflect the festive spirit of Diwali. The artwork of Yash Pradhan depicts Rexy with COACH turn locks, hangtags, and tea roses embellished with house codes. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at the COACHstore
