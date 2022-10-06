NCT 127 to appear on US famous morning show "Good Morning America"

Left Menu

K-pop group NCT 127 will appear on the US famous morning show "Good Morning America."

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:50 IST
Seoul [South Korea], October 6 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group NCT 127 will appear on the US famous morning show "Good Morning America." On the 4th, "Good Morning America" announced that NCT 127 would appear on the show, raising the expectations of global fans.

NCT 127 is expected to perform "2 Baddies," the title song of its fourth full-length album, at the Good Morning America studio in Times Square, New York on the 10th. This is the second time NCT 127 appeared on Good Morning America since they performed "Superhuman" at the show in April 2019.

"Good Morning America" is the most popular morning news show in the US which is aired on the ABC channel every Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. and is considered one of the most famous US TV programs with more than 47 years of history. (ANI/Global Economic)

