Gurugram to host 2-day literary festival from Oct 7

A two-day literary festival here from Friday will celebrate alternative literature, music, culture and feature a plethora of themes as well as some popular authors, artistes and influencers of the country.

The Invincible Festival, which is into its fourth edition, will be held in Cyber hub, Gurugram.

This year's speakers include authors Chetan Bhagat, Durjoy Datta and Ravinder Singh, singers Hans Raj Hans and Anup Jalota, and actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The list also has influencers Arvind Arora, Nitish Rajput, Anant Ladha, Pushkar Raj Thakur and Himeesh Madaan.

Talking about the event, Sagar Setia, CEO of Invincible Publishers, said, ''Music makes you happier and books bring out a better version of oneself and that is why we bring to you one-of-its-kind well-curated and thoughtful event with some of the best authors, artists and influencers in the country.'' There will be also interviews, book signings and musical performances.

Setia said the festival will continue to remain committed to its core values: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform ensuring inclusivity and freedom of speech. Access to the festival will be free and open to all.

