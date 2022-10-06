Left Menu

Gurugram to host 2-day literary festival from Oct 7

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:38 IST
Gurugram to host 2-day literary festival from Oct 7
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day literary festival here from Friday will celebrate alternative literature, music, culture and feature a plethora of themes as well as some popular authors, artistes and influencers of the country.

The Invincible Festival, which is into its fourth edition, will be held in Cyber hub, Gurugram.

This year's speakers include authors Chetan Bhagat, Durjoy Datta and Ravinder Singh, singers Hans Raj Hans and Anup Jalota, and actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The list also has influencers Arvind Arora, Nitish Rajput, Anant Ladha, Pushkar Raj Thakur and Himeesh Madaan.

Talking about the event, Sagar Setia, CEO of Invincible Publishers, said, ''Music makes you happier and books bring out a better version of oneself and that is why we bring to you one-of-its-kind well-curated and thoughtful event with some of the best authors, artists and influencers in the country.'' There will be also interviews, book signings and musical performances.

Setia said the festival will continue to remain committed to its core values: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform ensuring inclusivity and freedom of speech. Access to the festival will be free and open to all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022