Walkaroo ropes in Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador

Footwear brand Walkaroo International Ltd has roped in Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador, the company said on Thursday.

The company would unveil a series of television commercials featuring the actor.

Havas Creative Group has taken up the marketing campaign which includes three commercial films of the actor on the brand theme 'Walk with Walkaroo.' ''We are happy to have India's iconic film star Ajay Devgn as our new brand ambassador. He shares a lot of synergy with the brand and enjoys a high level of popularity and credibility,'' said managing director of Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd VKC Noushad.

''We believe that this association will help us connect with consumers across all segments and will further strengthen the brand presence especially in tier-II and tier- III cities in north and west,'' he said.

Walkaroo has over 200-plus designs for the festive season for men, women and kids. In 2021-22 Walkaroo recorded a turnover of over Rs 1,800 crore. It has a pan-India presence with over 750 dealers, the statement added.

