Alia Bhatt drops dreamy pictures from her baby shower

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, shared adorable pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a sling of pictures which she captioned, "just ... love," followed by multiple yellow heart emoticons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjXlAAXsd2Q/ In the first picture, the actor dropped a candid picture in which she could be seen along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

In the second picture, the couple struck a cute pose in which Alia could be seen sitting in front of Ranbir on a sofa and the 'Shamshera' actor could be seen kissing his wife on her cheeks. In the third, fourth and fifth pictures, the 'Raazi' actor could be seen along with Bhatt, Kapoor's family members and her friends.

In the last post, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor could be spotted praying for her child, with her husband in the background. Soon after Alia shared the pictures, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Cuties." Bipasha Basu commented, "Pretty Pretty."

"God bless you both," a fan commented. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia's work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. (ANI)

