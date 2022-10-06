Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her first look from Hansal Mehta's next film

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, shared her first look from her next film with director Hansal Mehta. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture which she captioned, "Day 1Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let's do this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjXuFC7oIY7/ In the picture, she could be seen leaning on a wall in all-black attire. She wore a black coloured long coat and looked towards the camera with her suitcase beside her.

Soon after Kareena shared the picture fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "LOVE THE NEW LOOOOKKKK," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "YOU ARE SO STUNNING." Kareena began the first schedule of her next in London today.

Reportedly, the film marks the debut of the 'Heroine' actor as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film." Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. (ANI)

