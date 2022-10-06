Left Menu

Man held for impersonating woman on social media, posting inappropriate photos

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:16 IST
A 30-year-old man from Gujarat was arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly setting up fake social media accounts impersonating a woman he was friends with, and posting inappropriate messages and photos, police said.

Earlier, Rahul Prajapati had landed in police net for harassing the 29-year-old woman, they said.

The man was arrested in a case registered against him at the Bisrakh police station in April based on the woman's complaint after he set up the fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Skype, the officials said.

''Prajapati worked as a supervisor for a private company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He had befriended the woman some six years ago over Facebook. Eventually, the woman got married to some other person, bringing their conversations to an end,'' a local police official said.

''Prajapati is accused of posting inappropriate pictures and posts through social media accounts he illegally created in her name. He also called up her husband and hurled abuses at him,'' he added.

Prajapati has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (crimimal intimidation), and 507 (intimidation by anonymous communication), besides relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, they added.

