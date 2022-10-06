Left Menu

Mutual amity should persist among politicians of different parties: Kerala Governor

Politicians belonging to different parties are not enemies of each other and mutual amity should persist, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Thursday.Khan, who attended the annual Alai Balai event hosted by his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya here, lauded its spirit of bringing together people from various walks of life, including politicians of different parties.I am happy to see here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:09 IST
Khan, who attended the annual 'Alai Balai' event hosted by his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya here, lauded its spirit of bringing together people from various walks of life, including politicians of different parties.

''I am happy to see here. People who have differences politically, Bandaru ji has shown that there are political differences but not hostilities. People from different political affiliations are present on this stage. Politics does not mean (they are) each other's enemies. There are differences of opinion. But mutual amity and love should persist,'' the Kerala Governor said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message to Dattatreya conveying best wishes to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and for celebration of 'Alai Balai'.

Cultural performances showcasing Telangana culture were held on the occasion and personalities from different walks of life were felicitated.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State (Chemicals and Fertilizers) Bhagwanth Khuba, BJP MP K Laxman, top actor Chiranjeevi, former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao, TRS MP K Keshav Rao and others attended the event.

Dattatreya has been hosting the 'Alai Balai' event for more than a decade now, after Dussehra festival every year. This year's event was organised by his daughter Bandaru Vijaya Lakshmi.

