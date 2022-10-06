Mumbai: Man held for disrobing in front of collegian in June

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking off his clothes and making obscene gestures in front of a 23-year-old collegian while the latter was walking her dog along Kennedy Bridge in south Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident had taken place in June and a probe began after the woman filed a complaint with Gamdevi police station, he added.

''Based on CCTV footage, we had put up posters at bus stops, railway stations, other public areas, slum pockets etc. On a tip off, we apprehended the 32-year-old accused from a footpath on Wednesday. He is a native of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh and works in Mumbai as a painter,'' he said.ed the accused from a footpath, he said.

It was difficult to apprehend him for a long while as he didn't use a cellphone, the official added.

The victim took to Twitter and Instagram to thank Mumbai police.

