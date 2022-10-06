Left Menu

Dona Ganguly, diagnosed with chikungunya, discharged from hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:04 IST
Dona Ganguly, diagnosed with chikungunya, discharged from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, the wife of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday where she was undergoing treatment for chikungunya, an official said.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 4 with fever, joint pain, and rashes.

''Dona Ganguly was discharged at 6.15 pm. She is at her home now,'' Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu told PTI.

''She is haemodynamically stable, afebrile and doing well,'' he said.

Basu added that she would undergo regular follow-up treatment at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022