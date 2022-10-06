Dona Ganguly, diagnosed with chikungunya, discharged from hospital

Noted Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, the wife of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday where she was undergoing treatment for chikungunya, an official said.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 4 with fever, joint pain, and rashes.

''Dona Ganguly was discharged at 6.15 pm. She is at her home now,'' Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu told PTI.

''She is haemodynamically stable, afebrile and doing well,'' he said.

Basu added that she would undergo regular follow-up treatment at home.

