Left Menu

Two men stabbed to death in north Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death following a scuffle in north Delhis Mukundpur area, police said on Thursday.Three persons, including a girl, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.One of the victims Sahil 19 was known to the girl but she envied him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:08 IST
Two men stabbed to death in north Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death following a scuffle in north Delhi's Mukundpur area, police said on Thursday.

Three persons, including a girl, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

One of the victims Sahil (19) was known to the girl but she envied him. The girl called him and his friend Nikhil (26) for a meeting in a street at 11.30 on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

At the same time, she also called her friend and brother as she had planned an attack. When the victims reached the spot, the trio, along with one of their friends, attacked them with a knife, the officer said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Three accused persons, all minors, have been apprehended and the weapon of offence has also been recovered, police said.

The houses of Sahil and the accused are around 500 metres apart, they said.

Sahil used to work as a security guard, while Nikhil worked in a mandi, police said.

According to police, the envious relationship has two angles -- Instagram following numbers and old rivalries. However, both the angles are still to be verified, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022