Two men stabbed to death in north Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death following a scuffle in north Delhi's Mukundpur area, police said on Thursday.

Three persons, including a girl, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

One of the victims Sahil (19) was known to the girl but she envied him. The girl called him and his friend Nikhil (26) for a meeting in a street at 11.30 on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

At the same time, she also called her friend and brother as she had planned an attack. When the victims reached the spot, the trio, along with one of their friends, attacked them with a knife, the officer said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Three accused persons, all minors, have been apprehended and the weapon of offence has also been recovered, police said.

The houses of Sahil and the accused are around 500 metres apart, they said.

Sahil used to work as a security guard, while Nikhil worked in a mandi, police said.

According to police, the envious relationship has two angles -- Instagram following numbers and old rivalries. However, both the angles are still to be verified, they added.

