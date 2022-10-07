Left Menu

Veteran actor Arun Bali no more

Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for his various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last in the wee hours at 4

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:02 IST
Veteran actor Arun Bali no more
Arun Bali (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for his various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last in the wee hours at 4:30 am on Friday. He was 79. While more details are awaited in this regard, it's important to mention that some reports suggest Bali hadn't been keeping well for quite some time.

He has two daughters who reside in the US. Both of them will be landing in Mumbai on Saturday, and only after that will the last rites be done. Bali was known for his work in many films including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and Ram Jaane.

He also worked in many TV serials. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama 'Chanakya', Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera 'Swabhimaan', and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie 'Hey Ram'. He was also a National Award-winning producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
4
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022