Veteran actor Arun Bali no more
Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for his various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last in the wee hours at 4
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for his various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last in the wee hours at 4:30 am on Friday. He was 79. While more details are awaited in this regard, it's important to mention that some reports suggest Bali hadn't been keeping well for quite some time.
He has two daughters who reside in the US. Both of them will be landing in Mumbai on Saturday, and only after that will the last rites be done. Bali was known for his work in many films including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and Ram Jaane.
He also worked in many TV serials. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama 'Chanakya', Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera 'Swabhimaan', and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie 'Hey Ram'. He was also a National Award-winning producer. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Award
- Kedarnath
- Doordarshan
- Bengal
- Mumbai
- Idiots
- Panipat
- Bollywood
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.14 crore by his lawyer; accused booked
HC to hear today Uddhav-led Shiv Sena's plea seeking nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Bengal reports 965 new dengue cases, one fatality
Mumbai civic body denies nod to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park: Official.
ED says no evidence of Republic TV's involvement in TRP rigging case, contradicts Mumbai Police probe