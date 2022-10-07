Comedian Judy Tenuta, 'The Love Goddess', passes away at 72

Stand-up comedian Judy Tenuta, also known as 'The Love Goddess' and 'Aphrodite of the Accordion,' passes away at 72 of ovarian cancer on Thursday in Los Angeles. According to Variety, she was one of the comedians who helped live comedy become popular in clubs like the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, the Laff Stop in Houston, and Caroline's in New York City. She was known for her sarcastic humour, expletive-filled jokes, raspy voice, and accordion.

Tenuta co-starred in the independent movie "Sister Mary" alongside Bruce Vilanch and also had supporting parts in "Gibsonburg" and Hillary and Haley Duff's "Material Girls." She appeared on "General Hospital," "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," and "Corey in the House" while working on television. She played little parts on "The Weird Al Show" and was a recurring character in Al Yankovic's comedic sketches and music videos. "Earth has truly lost a goddess," Yankovic tweeted following news of her death.

According to Variety, she performed on stage in "The Vagina Monologues," "Menopause the Musical," and her stand-up specials for Showtime, HBO, and Lifetime in both Los Angeles and Chicago. One of those HBO specials, "Women of the Night," from 1987, featured Tenuta alongside Ellen DeGeneres, Paula Poundstone, and Rita Rudner.

Tenuta went to Los Angeles in the middle of the 1980s after becoming famous for a string of television commercials for MTV and Diet Dr Pepper. Despite this, she continued to tour the country and made appearances on the Chicago circuit. Tenuta was a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and frequently appeared as a grand marshal at gay pride events in addition to performing at gay bars and clubs all across and received the ministerial ordination that she could perform same-sex unions.

Her passion for humour began when she enrolled in a class with the Chicago improv company The Second City on November 7, 1949. Shortly after, she started opening for various comics in Chicago throughout the 1970s. Tenuta was known for her outrageous, outrageous, and boundary-pushing personalities and costumes. Some of her stage names were "The Petite Flower," "Fashion-Plate Saint," "Queen of Candy-Pants," "Princess of Panty Shields," "Empress of Elvis Impersonators," and "Buffer of Foreheads."

Tenuta was the first female stand-up comedian to win the American Comedy Awards' best female comedian honour. She was nominated for the Best Comedy Album Grammy twice, once for "Attention Butt-Pirates and Lesbetarians!" and once for "In Goddess We Trust." Full Frontal Tenudity and The Power of Judysm are two of her novels. According to Variety, Tenuta is survived by her life partner, Vern Pang, five brothers (Daniel, John, Steven, Thomas and James) and sister Barbara. Tenuta will be buried at Hollywood Forever. (ANI)

