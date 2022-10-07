Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma and Saiyami Kher wrap shooting for film 'Agni'

The film, directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia, celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwanis Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-led Raees.The cast of the movie and the production company announced the films completion on their respective Instagram pages. Excel Entertainments next big production is Jee Le Zaraa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:17 IST
Actors Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher have finished filming for their action drama ''Agni''. The film, directed by ''Raees'' helmer Rahul Dholakia, celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.

The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-led ''Raees''.

The cast of the movie and the production company announced the film's completion on their respective Instagram pages. ''Agni wrap,'' the post read. Excel Entertainment's next big production is ''Jee Le Zaraa''. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will mark Akhtar's return to direction after 2011's ''Don 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

