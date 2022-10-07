Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas supports Iran protestors: In awe of your courage, purpose

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent her support to the courageous women of Iran who have been protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Priyanka posted a message for the Iranian protestors on Instagram, saying she is in awe of their courage as they fight for their rights.The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas supports Iran protestors: In awe of your courage, purpose
Priyannka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent her support to the ''courageous women'' of Iran who have been protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Priyanka posted a message for the Iranian protestors on Instagram, saying she is in awe of their courage as they fight for their rights.

''The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and must not be stemmed.

''I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves,'' the 40-year-old actor wrote.

Amini was detained in September by Iran's morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country and the government has responded with a fierce crackdown.

Priyanka called upon others to hear the protestors' call and join in ''with our collective voices''.

''We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan, azaadi... Women, life, freedom. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests #WomanLifeFreedom'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022