Sonakshi Sinha unveils 'Double XL' new release date and motion poster

The makers of 'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha, and Huma Qureshi unveiled a new release date on Friday along with a motion poster. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dabangg' actor treated fans with a new poster and release date.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjZpuHBoCCM/ Sharing the first look, she wrote, "Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer.They say she is too BIG for her own clothes... but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she's out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022."

Double XL is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size. The film also redefine the way 'attractiveness' and 'self-worth' is measured.

The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Huma and Sonakshi both actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Now they both will be seen as the leading character in Double XL.

The film also featured Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and others.The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film was slated to hit the theatres on October 14 this year but now will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. And the film will face a box office clash with 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and also Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Meanwhile, The 'Akira' actor will soon be marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year. (ANI)

