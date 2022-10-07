Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’ to release on Nov 4

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:57 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's upcoming film "Double XL" will now hit the theatres on November 4.

Billed as a slice-of-life comedy drama, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of "Helmet" fame. It was earlier set for release on October 14.

It explores the journey of two plus-size women — Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

Sinha took her social media handles and shared her character poster as well as the film's new release date.

''Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes... but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she's out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022,'' Sinha wrote on Instagram.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.

Also starring Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, "Double XL" is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

