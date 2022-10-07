Will prefer participation of serious listeners over high footfall: Jodhpur RIFF director

The participation of those who truly appreciate music, and not high footfall, is what the organisers of the Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) are seeking, as the music festival returns to Jodhpur after the pandemic-induced hiatus of two years.

The five-day festival, which began on Thursday at the historic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, will feature over 250 performers showcasing the best of Rajasthani, Indian, and global music as well as inventive collaborations between their creators.

Artists from as many as eight countries, including Mexico, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Mauritius, Israel, Brazil and Turkey, will be performing at the festival -- four of whom are performing in India for the first time.

''We are not in the number game, we never were. Of course, we will be happy if we witness the footfall similar to 2019 and I won't be surprised if that happens. But then even the Edinburgh Festival, held in August this year, saw a 30 per cent drop in numbers compared with 2019. So we are not bothered about that,'' Divya Bhatia, festival director of Jodhpur RIFF, told PTI.

''What I am really looking forward to is the reassurance and the confidence that people do want to listen to Rajasthani folk musicians in spite of this gap. The fact that there are serious listeners waiting for it to happen,'' he added.

Founded in 2007, and widely credited to bring Rajasthani folk artists -- including the likes of Kutle Khan, Mame Khan and Bhanwari Devi -- to the cultural map of India, the festival, now in its 13th edition, promises to be a ''step up'' from its previous editions.

Besides a stellar line-up of soulful Indian and international artists, the festival will introduce a new 'indie music' slot and for the first time present a new band 'SAZ', which in many ways is an initiative of Jodhpur RIFF only -- comprising three young Langa musicians, Sadiq, Asin, and Zakir.

''I wanted to bring traditional musicians from Rajasthan who were writing new songs. So I was looking for artists who are good with old songs but are also willing to write new songs. That will happen this year. We also have a new slot of the 'Indie afternoon'. Plus for the first time we are presenting a band, 'SAZ', which we have incubated here,'' explained Bhatia.

This year's highlights also include Israeli singer-songwriter Riff Cohen; the Rajasthani-Irish collaboration 'Citadels of the Sun', born out of the many musical, folkloric, and historical connections between the two lands; Mauricio Caruso — a Brazilian Guitarist living in Galicia — with a rare style that encompasses classical and traditional Latin American and Galician tunes; Singer-Songwriter Emlyn from Mauritius, a famous performer of Sega -- a popular Mauritian musical genre.

Indian music legends such as Padma Shri Lakha Khan and Anwar Khan Baiya, and Pempa Khan Manganiyar along with independent musicians like Bawari Basanti and Harpreet, who have made their mark with an original and experimental approach to the music of the past, will also be performing during the festival. The festival will come to a close on October 10.

