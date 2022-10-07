Left Menu

Prime Video sets November 18 release date for 'The People We Hate At The Wedding'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:53 IST
Amazon's upcoming feature film ''The People We Hate At The Wedding'', starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, will make its debut on streaming service Prime Video on November 18.

The romantic comedy, based on author Grant Ginder's novel of the same title, is directed by Claire Scanlon, known for Netflix hit ''Set It Up'', Prime Video said in a press release.

''Bob's Burgers'' fame Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known collectively as the Molyneux Sisters, have adapted Ginder's book.

The film will also star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankole, Jorma Taccone and Julian Ovenden.

It follows the struggling American siblings -- Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt) -- who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney). Over the course of the wedding week, the family's skeletons are wrenched from the closet.

The movie is produced by Ashley Fox and Margot Hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

