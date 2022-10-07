Pierce Brosnan alleges being stalked by woman, files restraining order against her

Left Menu

A restraining order has been filed by Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan against a woman who he claims is stalking both him and his family.

07-10-2022
Pierce Brosnan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A restraining order has been filed by Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan against a woman who he claims is stalking both him and his family. According to Fox News, on Friday, Brosnan issued the complaint in Los Angeles, a local newspaper reported. In his complaint, the 'James Bond' actor alleged that the 55-year-old woman, identified as Michelle Welch Mulready, had been "parked in front of my house, stalking me, my family and guests."

As per the local newspaper, the restraining order states that Mulready had been living in her car since September 5 and that Brosnan had already called the police twice to complain. Mulready was notified by the sheriff's office on September 28 that Brosnan was filing a restraining order against her.

According to the restraining order, the alleged stalker initially did not set out to find Brosnan but rather, Mulready was looking for legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. The complaint noted, "She has a tattoo of him on her arm," "But when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house. She gave me two odd notes, said she needed USD 1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me," Brosnan stated in his filing.

Though Brosnan said that Mulready did not threaten him nor inflict harm, the order, which remains in effect through October 25, when a hearing will then take place in Los Angeles Superior Court, also protects his wife, Keely Brosnan, and their two sons. As per Fox News, under the court order, Mulready is barred from "harassing, intimidating or directly or indirectly contacting Brosnan and his family." She is also required to remain 400 yards away from Brosnan's home, car and workplace, as well as his children's school. (ANI)

