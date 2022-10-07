Entertainment News Roundup: Musical 'Matilda' opens London Film Festival; Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musical 'Matilda' opens London Film Festival

A musical version of childhood classic "Matilda" opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday, with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the event's red carpets over the next 12 days. The movie, called "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical", is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahl's 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie "Rust" have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, production on the low-budget film will resume in January with the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, serving as executive producer. Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will continue as director and the same actors, including Baldwin, will play principal roles.

'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

Grammy Award winning country music singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 from complications relating to Parkinson's disease. Miller passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

Kevin Spacey, accuser trade dueling accounts at sexual misconduct trial

Lawyers for the actor Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp, the man whose accusations of sexual misconduct upended the Oscar winner's career, traded dueling accounts on Thursday about the men's encounters more than 30 years ago as a civil trial over Rapp's claims began in New York. A lawyer for Rapp, who is seeking $40 million in damages, said in his opening statement that Spacey, then 26, drunkenly lifted Rapp onto a bed and climbed on top of him at a party at Spacey's New York apartment in 1986. Rapp was a 14-year-old actor just starting his own Broadway career at the time.

'Borgen' character drew inspiration from Danish PM

The screenwriter of hit series "Borgen" says the main theme in the show's latest season - the darker side of holding power - drew inspiration from Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has been criticised for centralizing authority.

The theme has become relevant in the upcoming election in which Danes will pass judgement on Frederiksen's leadership during three chaotic years, plagued by a pandemic, war and economic turmoil.

French actresses cut hair in protest over Mahsa Amini's death

Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have cut locks of hair in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian woman who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police. Amini, 22, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "inappropriate attire" and died three days later in hospital, sparking waves of protest in which over 130 people have died, according to rights groups.

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

In the new movie "Amsterdam," Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie play friends who are reunited years later and accused of murder. The film from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell, which debuts in theaters on Friday, is inspired by the real-life story of a little-known plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.

Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband, Brad Pitt of abuse in court filing,

Angelina Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behavior by ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court filing on Tuesday, escalating a legal battle over a French winery the former couple once shared and revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage. The filing in a Los Angeles court alleges that Pitt sought to condition Jolie's sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing "Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

