Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor shares picture with his bae Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with his bae, Malaika Arora, on Friday, on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:52 IST
Arjun Kapoor shares picture with his bae Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with his bae, Malaika Arora, on Friday, on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor enjoying his stay in London with Malaika.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Breakfast with the bae..." In the picture, Arjun's shoes and shades were seen in focus and in the background, his lady love could be seen dressed in a printed beige-coloured pullover that she paired with ripped jeans. And Malaika was seen busy with her phone.

The 'Gunday' actor, who is currently in London for the shoot of his upcoming untitled film, was joined by Malaika for the dinner in London. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.'Kuttey' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar's next horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Apart from that, he also has director Ajay Behl's next 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled romantic comedy film with Bhumi. Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022