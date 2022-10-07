Tisca Chopra celebrates success of her thriller series 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya'

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, on Friday, shared glimpses from the celebration of the success of her series 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya'. Taking to Instagram, Tisca shared a video which she captioned, "Two weeks on the No: 1 spot across platforms and we had to party with the madly talented team that made #Dahan possible ..And of course, so much gratitude for giving us your time and love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjaXBJPjWFF/ In the video, Tisca could be seen celebrating along with her team members Saurabh Shukla, and other makers of the series.

Helmed by Vikranth Pawar, the series stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Ankur Nayyar, and Rohan Joshi in the lead roles. The 9-episodes series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and gathered massive responses from the audience.

The show touches upon society, and its beliefs while challenging its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. However, an IAS officer (played by Tisca Chopra) sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan's uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Earlier, Actor Tisca Chopra, who played the role of an IAS officer, said, "What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It's been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I'm extremely proud to bring this layered grey character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar." (ANI)

