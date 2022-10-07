Left Menu

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" movie seeks Oscar nomination in general category

Filmmaker SS Rajamoulis pre-Indian independence fiction RRR made an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category.The blockbuster movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in general category.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:12 IST
SS Rajamouli's "RRR" movie seeks Oscar nomination in general category
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pre-Indian independence fiction ''RRR'' made an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category.

The blockbuster movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. ''We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,'' a note on the RRR official twitter handle said on Thursday.

''We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers,'' it further said.

According to media reports, the movie which was released in March this year grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in collections worldwide.

Courtney Howard, a renowned film critic in a tweet said ''#RRRmovie’s RRRoad to the OscaRRRs being paved as we speak. You’ve never seen anything like this movie/ adrenaline rush. I sincerely hope Academy members get out there and see this one''.

The flick will be competing in all categories including best motion picture (DVV Danaiah), best director (SS Rajamouli) and best actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022