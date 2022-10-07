Idols of top Kolkata Durga Pujas to be showcased at grand carnival on Saturday

Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday to toast the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said.

The community puja committees will take part in the colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top government officials, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries, he told PTI.

Among the participating puja committees are Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally.

The programme, which will start around 4.30 pm, will be telecast live on different channels.

Minister Sujit Bose, who helms the Sreebhumi Sporting Club, said his puja committee's tableau will have decorations retaining the style of the pandal accompanied by a cultural performance for three minutes.

''The performance will have a surprise,'' he said.

Such carnivals were organised in every district of the state this year to mark the UNESCO honour. No such programme was held in Jalpaiguri as the district mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood in Mal river during immersion on Bijaya Dashami.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised since 2016, except for the last two years because of the pandemic, but officials claimed that it will be bigger and better this time.

''Our tableau will retain the feature of our theme, paying tribute to the 'Patochitro' artisans of Bengal,'' Subir Das of Bhawanipore 75 Pally said.

Each puja committee has been allowed a maximum of three tableaux accompanied by a team, comprising the organisers and artisans.

A similar rally led by the chief minister was held in the city on September 1, announcing the beginning of the festivities.

Meanwhile, police asked the School Service Commission (SSC) aspirants who have been protesting near the Red Road for the last 572 days demanding their appointment as teachers to vacate the spot in view of the programme.

The agitators, however, said that they will withdraw the agitation only if the chief minister visits the spot and gives them specific assurance.

