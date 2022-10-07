Left Menu

Anil Kapoor drops adorable pictures with wife Sunita from Egypt trip, Sonam-Rhea react

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, dropped adorable pictures with his wife Sunita from their recent trip to Egypt.

Updated: 07-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:56 IST
Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, dropped adorable pictures with his wife Sunita from their recent trip to Egypt. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjalk9YKz4D/ In the pictures, Anil and his wife could be seen enjoying the view in front of ancient Pyramids.

Soon after the 'Mr India' actor shared the post, her daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor dropped their comments. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "best people in the world," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Rhea Kapoor commented, "You'll should have picked up my FaceTime." Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's both son-in-laws Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Anil is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in June 2021.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled web series which is an official remake of the Hollywood series 'The Night Manager' alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala. Apart from that he also has director Siddharth Anand's next acton thriller 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

