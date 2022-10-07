Punjab Cong chief Warring writes to DGP, expresses concern over 'radical element' Amritpal Singh

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday wrote to the Director General of Police expressing concern over the activities of “radical element” Amritpal Singh.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh was last month anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu “to protect rights of Punjab and raise social issues”. Sidhu had died in a road accident in February this year.

The event was held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh hails from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar and claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale. He has made some controversial speeches in the last few days.

In the letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Warring said he and his party did not have any problem with anyone preaching his religion and faith.

''But instigating people to violence is unacceptable,'' said Warring.

''There is growing concern among people across the state over what he (Singh) says and what he does,'' he wrote in the letter.

The way in which the function at Rode village in Moga district on September 29 was conducted has also added to the ''concern and confusion among people'', he said.

Warring said the speeches delivered on the occasion were certainly far from what they should be at a religious function.

“The language and the tone and tenor of the speeches made by Amritpal and those accompanying him, is also not exclusively religious.

“He must clarify what he means by certain statements. Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth with impressionable minds. And in the current age of social media, the risk is much greater,” Warring said.

“I hope Punjab Police is already seized of the matter. As a responsible Punjabi and a concerned citizen of the country, I request you to keep a strict vigil and watch about his activities lest the situation spirals out of control,” he said.

The PCC president said it must also be verified what was the purpose and motive of 'Waris Punjab De' and how come Amritpal Singh landed in Punjab out of the blue as he was settled in Dubai.

''Punjab cannot afford yet another era of violence and bloodshed. I don't want to sound as an alarmist, at the same time, as a responsible Punjabi I cannot shut my eyes over what I see happening around,'' Warring said.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had last week questioned which were the forces supporting Amritpal Singh and had also asked the AAP government to act against activities which were inimical to peace in Punjab.

