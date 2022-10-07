Salman Khan drops new stills from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' shoot

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, shared a couple of stills from the sets of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the post, which he captioned, "For a rainy day ...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjatHtdL-yh/ In the first picture, the 'Sultan' actor could be seen sitting on a red chair and donning a plain white shirt with an open black bowtie on his neck.

In the next picture, he could be seen giving a sharp look with a slight smile on his face. Soon after the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Biggest mega Star," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Sabki jaan bhaijaan Salman khan."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title. Meanwhile, he was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film 'Godfather'.

He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)