Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Biljani reacts to Manya Singh's 'Tv actress' comment on Sreejita De

Tv actor Arjun Bijlani, on Friday, reacted to the 'Tv actress' comment of 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Manya Singh on Sreejita De.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:44 IST
Tv actor Arjun Bijlani, on Friday, reacted to the derogatory remarks of 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Manya Singh on Sreejit De's profession of being a 'Tv actress'. Taking to Twitter, Arjun wrote, "I'm sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don't come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16."

https://twitter.com/Thearjunbijlani/status/1578299124205912066 In the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 16', Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh could be seen indulging in an argument with Sreejita De, in between the argument Manya said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? What is that level?"

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman raised up the issue and said to housemates, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain." Meanwhile, Sreejita De was seen in famous tv serials like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Uttaran'.

Manya, on the other hand, emerged as the runner-up of Femina Miss India 2020 and was a part of some brand commercials. Arjun Bijlani is a popular Tv actor, who has worked in several Tv serials like 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Naagin 2', 'Ishqbaaz', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and many more.

He will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Salman Khan's Tv reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' began on October 1, 2022, and the show is telecasted on Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Colors Tv. (ANI)

