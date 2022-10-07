Left Menu

Seers body demand 'Sanatan Censor Board', claim Hindu deities projected inappropriately by Bollywood

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:50 IST
Top body of Hindu seers Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti on Friday demanded the setting up of a ''Sanatan Censor Board'', claiming that Hindu deities and religious leaders are not being projected appropriately in Bollywood movies.

The seers body also passed a resolution demanding the abolition of the Waqf Board and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The demands were made in a meeting organised by the seers body here which was attended by various organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhara Parishad.

In the meeting, the seers reiterated that they would pursue the issues of the Gyanvyapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, All India Sant Samiti general secretary Jitendranand Saraswati said.

''A resolution was passed in the meeting, demanding that the Waqf Board and the Ministry of Minority Affairs should be abolished,'' VHP general secretary Ashok Tiwari said.

The seers also discussed the issue of ''inappropriate'' portrayal of Hindu deities and religious leaders in Bollywood films and expressed strong objection to it.

''They demanded setting up of Sanatan Censor Board, as Hindu deities, gods and religious leaders are repeatedly not being projected appropriately and shown in bad light in Bollywood movies,'' Tiwari said.

In the meeting, cases of beating up of seers for suspected child theft across the country were also discussed, he said. The committee also discussed the issue of delinking Hindu temples from government control and identifying state-wise problems to ensure national unity and integrity.

