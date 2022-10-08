Left Menu

Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:02 IST
The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there.

Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union had said safety and security reasons meant runners-up Britain were instead invited to host.

