Entertainment News Roundup: Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review; Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family and more

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign agents alongside four journalists and Dmitry Glukhovsky, a prominent writer.

California exotic dancers to vote over joining a union

Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority "yes" vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Regulators from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) set a vote date in a memo on Thursday.

Musical 'Matilda' opens London Film Festival

A musical version of childhood classic "Matilda" opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday, with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the event's red carpets over the next 12 days. The movie, called "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical", is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahl's 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there. Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter

Anthony Rapp, who has accused Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14, testified on Friday at a civil trial that he felt like a "deer in the headlights" when Spacey climbed on top of him at a party. Rapp, who sued Spacey in November 2020 and is seeking $40 million in damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, said on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court that he was able to "swerve my way out" from under an intoxicated Spacey, who was then 26 and acting on Broadway.

Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie "Rust" have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, production on the low-budget film will resume in January with the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, serving as executive producer. Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will continue as director and the same actors, including Baldwin, will play principal roles.

'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

Grammy Award winning country music singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 from complications relating to Parkinson's disease. Miller passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

'Borgen' character drew inspiration from Danish PM

The screenwriter of hit series "Borgen" says the main theme in the show's latest season - the darker side of holding power - drew inspiration from Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has been criticised for centralising authority.

The theme has become relevant in the upcoming election in which Danes will pass judgement on Frederiksen's leadership during three chaotic years, plagued by a pandemic, war and economic turmoil.

