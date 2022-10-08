Entertainment News Roundup: Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’; Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in 'The Wonder'

Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says. Pugh plays English nurse Lib who travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 to "watch" a young fasting girl.

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign agents alongside four journalists and Dmitry Glukhovsky, a prominent writer.

California exotic dancers to vote over joining a union

Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority "yes" vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Regulators from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) set a vote date in a memo on Thursday.

Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there. Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter

Anthony Rapp, who has accused Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14, testified on Friday at a civil trial that he felt like a "deer in the headlights" when Spacey climbed on top of him at a party. Rapp, who sued Spacey in November 2020 and is seeking $40 million in damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, said on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court that he was able to "swerve my way out" from under an intoxicated Spacey, who was then 26 and acting on Broadway.

Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

Grammy Award-winning country music singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 from complications relating to Parkinson's disease. Miller passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

'Borgen' character drew inspiration from Danish PM

The screenwriter of the hit series "Borgen" says the main theme in the show's latest season - the darker side of holding power - drew inspiration from Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has been criticized for centralizing authority.

The theme has become relevant in the upcoming election in which Danes will pass judgment on Frederiksen's leadership during three chaotic years, plagued by a pandemic, war, and economic turmoil.

