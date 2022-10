Nicholas Hoult in talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ movie

British star Nicholas Hoult is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker Robert Eggers' new take on the classic film ''Nosferatu''.

The film is being adapted from German director F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent horror film that was loosely based on Bram Stoker's "Dracula" Actor Bill Skarsgard is attached to play the titular character, with Lily-Rose Depp also in talks to star in the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. Eggers' film is touted as a Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov, who originally developed Eggers' remake under his Studio 8 banner, will produce along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

Eggers is best known for critically-acclaimed movies such as ''The Witch'', ''The Lighthouse'' and most recently ''The Northman''.

His version of "Nosferatu" was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of "The Witch" at the Sundance Film Festival.

Hoult, known for featuring in ''X-Men'' movies, ''Mad Max: Fury Road'', ''The Favourite'' and the Hulu series ''The Great'', recently starred in the Searchlight comedy ''The Menu''.

