Tribal youth killed over property dispute in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old tribal youth was brutally killed with an iron rod that was thrust into his mouth after hitting him on the head following a quarrel with his relative over their family property in Marayoor in the district, police said on Saturday.

Ramesh was allegedly attacked and killed by Suresh and a dispute over family property was suspected to have led to the crime, they said.

The murder occurred on Friday night when Ramesh had reached the house of the accused and picked up a fight with him.

The accused is said to have hit Ramesh on his head with a rod before shoving it into his mouth and killing him.

A manhunt is on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

