Writer Hareesh bags Vayalar award for his novel

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 PTI Well-known Malayalam writer S Hareesh has bagged the 46th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award for his novel Meesha.The prestigious award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, comprises a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, a sculpture designed by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation, the organisers said here on Saturday.It was chosen for the recognition by an expert panel comprising writers including Sarah Joseph, and V Ramankutty.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI): Well-known Malayalam writer S Hareesh has bagged the 46th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award for his novel ''Meesha''.

The prestigious award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, comprises a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, a sculpture designed by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation, the organisers said here on Saturday.

It was chosen for the recognition by an expert panel comprising writers including Sarah Joseph, and V Ramankutty. The award would be presented to the writer in a function to be held here on October 27, the Trust representatives added. Published by the DC Books, the novel revolves around the lives of poor and oppressed people in Kuttanad region of the southern state.

The book, translated into English as ''Moustache'', had earlier bagged the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award and the JCB Prize for Literature 2020.

Hareesh had to withdraw the serialization of the novel after publishing just three chapters in the 'Mathrubhumi' Weekly following attacks against him and his family, allegedly by a group of pro-Hindutva activists, on social media, in 2018.

