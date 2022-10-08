Paresh Rawal on his Busan-bound movie 'The Storyteller': Always wanted to work with Satyajit Ray

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal says his upcoming movie ''The Storyteller'' is a special project for him as it is based on a story by master filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Helmed by actor-director Ananth Mahadevan, the film is currently being screened at the 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

''The Storyteller'' follows a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia. However, their relationship unfolds into another story with a twist.

It is based on the short story ''Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro'' by Ray and centres around the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

''I have grown up on Satyajit Ray’s films. There were three theatres in Mumbai earlier, one was Akashvani Theater in town, one was Chitra in Dadar and Amber-Oscar theatre in Andheri. I used to watch Ray's films in these theatres.

''I have seen almost all the films he has made. I always wanted to work with a master like Satyajit Ray but unfortunately could not. But as luck would have it I have done a film based on a story written by the master himself. So it’s a privilege for me to be working with the master in a way,'' Rawal said in a statement.

The film's world premiere at the prestigious festival makes it a ''double delight'' for the two-time National Award-winning actor.

However, Rawal is not attending the festival due to his prior commitments.

''I am not the kind of person who goes to a premiere but for this particular film, I feel like I'm missing out. It's like a fish out of water. So it is my bad luck. It is the first festival of my life and I could not attend it,'' the 67-year-old actor added.

''The Storyteller'' also stars Adil Husain, Tanishtha Chatterjee and Revathy.

''It is a relatable story. It is a tongue in cheek kind of a thriller, very smartly written story by Satyajit Ray sahib. It is a profoundly layered story with characters, ethos and pathos. It’s a very good package,'' added Rawal.

At the BIFF, ''The Storyteller'' will compete for the coveted Kim Jiseok award. The festival will run through October 14.

The film has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

