‘Outer Range’ renewed at Prime Video, gets new showrunner

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming service Prime Video has announced a second season of Josh Brolin-led Western series ''Outer Range''.

According to entertainment news website Deadline, the sophomore chapter will be showrun by Charles Murray, who takes over from creator Brian Watkins.

''Outer Range'', which debuted on Prime Video in April, featured Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

The show also features Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton.

Murray will also serve as an executive producer on the second season along with Heather Rae, Brolin, Borow, Watkins, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ernest McNealey executive produce for Plan B.

